St. Louis County jailers decry mismanagement, hostile work environment

The letter signed by uniformed officers from every rank up to major — as well as case workers, human resources employees, IT specialists and other staff — portrayed a workforce at its breaking point.

“Understand that many of us have worked here 15, 20, 25 years or more and have worked under numerous leaders,” the employees wrote in letter that was read into the record at the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, the current director has created a situation that we can no longer tolerate nor sit idle while he destroys and undermines the operations for his own pleasure because he can and because he has been allowed to do so.”

The employees alleged that Banasco has manipulated the hiring process and tampered with promotional lists, attempted to “bribe” underlings and buy loyalty using salary adjustments and “displays obvious favoritism.” And he has outbursts, fits of anger and tantrums while communicating in a “threatening and intimidating manner.”

The employees said they were prepared to show examples and proof of their claims and asked county leaders to “understand that Mr. Banasco is a real liability to our Department and to the County Executive.”

