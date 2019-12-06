ST. LOUIS COUNTY • Presiding St. Louis County Circuit Judge Gloria C. Reno filed an order Thursday authorizing the creation of wait list for low-income defendants to help ease the workload of public defenders.
"The court finds that, at present, the proposed wait list can be implemented and managed without unduly endangering community safety or causing undue disruption to the effective administration of justice in St. Louis County," Reno said.
Reno's order advances efforts last year in St. Louis County Circuit Court to ease workloads for public defenders. Reno's predecessor, Douglas R. Beach, issued a similar order last year following months of meetings with public defenders, prosecutors, judges, legal associations and law enforcement officers to find ways to reduce public defenders’ work loads.
Reno's order establishes the wait list beginning Jan. 2, 2020.
Stephen Reynolds, chief public defender in St. Louis County, said the wait list will only be for defendants charged with low-level felonies who are not being held in jail. He said the court also will enlist help from private attorneys to handle some cases.
"This is a great move in the right direction for St. Louis County," he said.