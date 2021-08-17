St. Louis County judge extends restraining order on mask mandate, orders lawyers to 'work together'

CLAYTON — Ellen “Nellie” Ribaudo, the circuit judge tasked with deciding whether a contentious mask mandate should stand in St. Louis County, on Tuesday implored lawyers from the state and the county to come together for the sake of public health.
“It would behoove everybody to sit down and have a discussion about how it is that we could work together to try to protect our citizens from such a deadly disease,” Ribaudo said Tuesday.
On July 26, County Executive Sam Page and Dr. Faisal Khan, acting county health director, issued the county mandate in hopes of slowing the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
The order required masks in indoor public places and on public transportation for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals age 5 and older.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued St. Louis County the same day. The next day, the County Council voted 5-2 to terminate the mandate. Page asserted the health order still stood, and Schmitt’s office then sought the restraining order.
Ribaudo issued an order Aug. 3 that temporarily blocked enforcement of the mask order. On Tuesday, she extended that order by two days to give the lawyers time to agree.
The judge said it was “extremely important for those who represent the state to express to their citizens who don’t believe that they need to wear masks, that this is a real and present danger.”
Ribaudo also said she thinks it’s important for St. Louis County officials “to sit down and say, ’Well, if we’re not really going to enforce a mask mandate, is there a way of doing a very strong recommendation that would be able to resolve and hopefully encourage and educate the people as to the genuine risks that they face’ as opposed to turning this into a political fight, or a fight about laws which most of the people don’t really understand.”
The judge’s delay in ruling on a temporary injunction invalidating St. Louis County’s mask mandate came at the end of a more than 90-minute virtual court hearing Tuesday morning.
The judge gave the lawyers until 11 a.m. Wednesday to offer solutions.
John Sauer, solicitor general representing the attorney general’s office, said Ribaudo’s ultimate decision on the mandate is a “purely legal” question of whether state law permits a political subdivision such as the St. Louis County Council to terminate a public health order. He argued that the mask order puts unconstitutional restrictions on people, businesses and schools and that state law clearly allows the council to rescind a public health order as it voted to do on July 27.
“I agree there are serious policy questions that are raised here,” Sauer said. “I emphasize that the court does not need to decide those today.”
Sauer asked Ribaudo to order St. Louis County to publish a court order barring the mask mandate on St. Louis County’s coronavirus online dashboard.
When Ribaudo asked Sauer for the state’s guidance on emerging from the pandemic, he agreed that the pandemic “is very real,” a “very serious and grave situation” but asserted that any mask mandate must first win approval from the County Council in order to be valid.
He later said that the state “would be very supportive” of a court order directing St. Louis County to change its terminology from calling it a mandate to making it a recommendation.
“The state’s position, to answer your honor’s question, is we have a situation where I think people should be exercising reasonable precautions and essentially deciding for themselves whether or not they should be masking in public, in most instances,” Sauer said.
Neal Perryman, a lawyer representing St. Louis County, said the mask order reflects CDC guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus and ending the pandemic. He said the risks to public health should outweigh a legal question on the validity of the council’s vote to quash the mask mandate.
“We’re all sick of it,” he said of the pandemic. “We all want it to end. But this idea that 54 people show up at a County Council meeting and express their views and that’s the public policy of the state now?”
“How you can say that this advances the public interest by precluding a public health order in the midst of a public health crisis like this is beyond me,” Perryman said.
Perryman acknowledged that St. Louis County has no intention of enforcing the mask mandate and that the county has not done so except when it sought to close the House of Pain gym in Maryland Heights last year because it remained open in violation of a stay-at-home order. Two Clayton restaurants also had liquor licenses suspended in January for violating the county’s indoor dining ban on New Year’s Eve.
“There’s no COVID police,” he said.
Ribaudo asked Perryman why she should uphold a mask order the county won’t enforce.
He said such orders “have an effect to help curb the spread of coronavirus” and also give governing bodies “some facility” for addressing reckless behavior, giving an example of someone intentionally sneezing on a salad bar in a grocery store.
“You can just see the way counties handle these things,” he said. “It’s not been to terrorize people. Most people follow the rules and they want to help ... end this thing.”
Tuesday’s hearing did not deal with a similar mask order in St. Louis, although a lawyer for the city did observe the arguments.