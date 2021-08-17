St. Louis County judge extends restraining order on mask mandate, orders lawyers to 'work together'

The judge said it was “extremely important for those who represent the state to express to their citizens who don’t believe that they need to wear masks, that this is a real and present danger.”

Ribaudo also said she thinks it’s important for St. Louis County officials “to sit down and say, ’Well, if we’re not really going to enforce a mask mandate, is there a way of doing a very strong recommendation that would be able to resolve and hopefully encourage and educate the people as to the genuine risks that they face’ as opposed to turning this into a political fight, or a fight about laws which most of the people don’t really understand.”

The judge’s delay in ruling on a temporary injunction invalidating St. Louis County’s mask mandate came at the end of a more than 90-minute virtual court hearing Tuesday morning.

The judge gave the lawyers until 11 a.m. Wednesday to offer solutions.