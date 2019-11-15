CLAYTON — A St. Louis County judge increased bail Friday for Beau Rothwell, a day after he was charged with tampering with evidence in the disappearance of his wife.
Judge Jason David Dodson increased the bail to $500,000, cash only, during Rothwell's initial court appearance Friday at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Clayton. Bail initially was $100,000.
The judge increased the bail on his own, not at the request of the prosecutor, said Christine Bertelson, a spokeswoman for St. Louis County Circuit Court. Tim Swope, spokesman for Prosecutor Wesley Bell, said the judge set the higher bond before prosecutors could talk to him about the amount, and they were happy with $500,000.
Rothwell, 28, is charged with physical evidence tampering. His wife, Jennifer Rothwell, was reported missing Tuesday and hasn't been found, despite efforts by police who spent hours searching a field and park near the couple's home north of Creve Coeur. Police suspect that Beau Rothwell killed his wife, although he is not charged with murder.
In court papers outlining the conditions for the man's release, Judge Dodson wrote, "The allegations are very concerning and the defendant is suspected of other crimes."
At his brief court appearance Friday, Beau Rothwell was in a khaki jail jumpsuit, with his hands cuffed in front. He sat motionless waiting to be escorted back to his cell.
In order to be freed from jail, Rothwell must wear an electronic-home detention bracelet with GPS, surrender his passport and stay away from alcohol, according to conditions of release.
Beau Rothwell was identified on video buying cleaning supplies, including bleach, carpet cleaner and gloves on Monday, police said. While searching the couple's home in the 12600 block of Northwinds Drive on Wednesday, detectives found wet carpet soaked with bleach and large areas of blood in carpet and carpet padding, "which is evidence associated with a crime of murder," police said in court papers.
The charges allege Beau Rothwell "purchased and applied cleaning products to a large area of blood in effort to destroy or remove physical evidence with the purpose to impair its availability in an investigation into the murder of Jennifer Rothwell."
Police have said that 28-year-old Jennifer Rothwell was last seen Tuesday leaving her home. She was apparently on her way to her chemical engineering job. Her car was found abandoned about 1.5 miles from her home.
Her husband was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, the same day police searched the couple’s house, north of Creve Coeur. Police booked Beau Rothwell at that time on suspicion of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He would've been released from custody after 24 hours if no charges were filed.
A few hours before that deadline Thursday, the prosecutors office let reporters know that Beau Rothwell was charged with tampering with evidence. Tampering with evidence in a felony case is the least serious class of felony in Missouri, punishable by up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
St. Louis County police spokesman Sgt. Benjamin Granda said detectives have been working around the clock on the case. Police spent Thursday searching the area where Jennifer Rothwell's 2011 Hyundai Sonata was found Tuesday, near Fee Fee Road and Olive Boulevard. The search area included a field near an Ameren substation on Fee Fee Road near Old Fee Fee Road.
An evidence van arrived at dusk near Robinwood West Park. Crime-scene tape was posted for a time in that area and police could be seen with flashlights. The park is north of the Rothwells’ home.
Residents of Northwinds Drive said the street of ranch-style homes is usually quiet.
“They were the neighbors you didn’t really see,” one resident said.
Missing person posters with Jennifer Rothwell’s photo were posted on trees and in business windows around the area.
Rothwell is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long, light brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing business attire, police said.
“Jennifer has no history of leaving and is normally in contact with family members and friends on a daily basis,” according to a statement from St. Louis County police. She has not been in contact with anyone since she disappeared.
Both Jennifer Rothwell and her husband earned degrees in chemical engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2013. The couple married in 2015 in St. Louis County.
On Wednesday afternoon, about four hours before his arrest, Rothwell’s husband posted a message on his Facebook page. “Some of you may have heard already, but last night my wife Jennifer went missing,” he wrote.
He went on to say that he had filed a police report and that the search was ongoing. He gave his cell phone and the police report number. The cell on Thursday morning went to voicemail.
Beau Rothwell has no prior convictions, police said. He has family in Columbia, Missouri, and has lived in the St. Louis area since 2013.