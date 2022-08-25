St. Louis County jury acquits Jennings man of fatally beating toddler

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury on Thursday found a Jennings man not guilty in the 2018 beating death of a 2-year-old boy.

Jurors acquitted Corey J. Miller of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death after about two hours of deliberations.

Miller, 29, stood trial this week on charges of fatally beating Cayden Carson, a toddler who was found dead of blunt force trauma on April 8, 2018, at Miller's home in the 5600 block of Helen Avenue.

"The jury spoke and, although we disagree with the verdict, we respect their decision and thank them for their service," St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said in a statement.

Police said Miller was watching Cayden, a son of one of Miller's roommates, at their home on Helen Avenue. Authorities alleged that Miller admitted to detectives that he kicked, squeezed and hit the boy.

Miller's lawyer Robert Taaffe said Thursday that "the police coerced Corey Miller into making an admission of playing with the child, like he did every other day. And those admissions were used by the state to accuse him of beating the child to death."

Miller has an intellectual disability with an IQ between 68 and 77, Taaffe said. Miller served nearly 4½ years in jail awaiting trial; he testified at trial, denying that he killed Cayden.

Taaffe also said police told Miller that a medical examiner determined Cayden died between 5 and 6 p.m. that day, before Miller left the house for the evening. But pathologists testified at trial this week that they couldn't narrow down the child's time of death — only that he was pronounced dead hours later that evening.

Taaffe blamed Cayden's death on a third roommate who had also taken care of the boy that evening and called 911 after finding Cayden unresponsive.

"The jury saw through it and found Mr. Miller not guilty," Taaffe added.