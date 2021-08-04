St. Louis County jury acquits man of murder charge

CLAYTON — A jury found Theodis L. Polk, 30, not guilty of murder and five other charges after a three-day trial in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

The jury deliberated about three hours Wednesday before deciding that Polk had shot Mustapha Malick Pool, 20, of Wellston in self defense on Sept. 22, 2019. That was the defense presented by Polk's attorney, Edward Worman.

Polk had been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, unlawful gun possession and two counts of armed criminal action. A police investigation had found that Polk had gone to Pool's house in the 6400 block of Wellsmar Avenue to borrow money from Pool's mother. When he saw she had $400, he showed a gun and demanded it, the charging documents said. Pool intervened and Polk shot him, the charges said.

But Worman, with the St. Louis County public defender's office, argued that Polk was ambushed by Pool.

In 2013, Polk received a 7-year prison term for second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer in St. Louis, court records say.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.