 Skip to main content
St. Louis County jury acquits man of murder charge
0 comments

St. Louis County jury acquits man of murder charge

{{featured_button_text}}

CLAYTON — A jury found Theodis L. Polk, 30, not guilty of murder and five other charges after a three-day trial in St. Louis County Circuit Court. 

The jury deliberated about three hours Wednesday before deciding that Polk had shot Mustapha Malick Pool, 20, of Wellston in self defense on Sept. 22, 2019. That was the defense presented by Polk's attorney, Edward Worman. 

Theodis Polk

Theodis Polk was charged in the Sept. 22, 2019, fatal shooting of Mustapha Malick Pool in Wellston. Police released this photo in hopes of finding Polk.

Polk had been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, unlawful gun possession and two counts of armed criminal action. A police investigation had found that Polk had gone to Pool's house in the 6400 block of Wellsmar Avenue to borrow money from Pool's mother. When he saw she had $400, he showed a gun and demanded it, the charging documents said. Pool intervened and Polk shot him, the charges said. 

But Worman, with the St. Louis County public defender's office, argued that Polk was ambushed by Pool. 

In 2013, Polk received a 7-year prison term for second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer in St. Louis, court records say. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Exxon vote highlights growth of green investing

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports