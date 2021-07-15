 Skip to main content
St. Louis County jury convicts man in rape of 73-year-old
CLAYTON — A jury found a St. Louis man guilty of second-degree rape in a 2019 case involving a 73-year-old victim, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Thursday. 

Sammie Hubbard, 55, was also convicted on Wednesday of two counts of second-degree sodomy and fourth-degree domestic assault.

The incident, which was investigated by St. Louis County police, took place on Aug. 21, 2019. Both the victim and Hubbard were among those testifying in the case.

“This jury ruled according to the legal principle that 'no' means 'no,'" said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. 

Prosecutors did not disclose the relationship between Hubbard and the victim or other details on the incident on Thursday. 

Sentencing for Hubbard, whose address was listed in court records in the 8500 block of Riverview Boulevard in St. Louis, is scheduled for Sept. 9.

