St. Louis County jury convicts man in rape of woman

CLAYTON — A jury found a St. Louis man guilty of second-degree rape in a 2019 case involving a 73-year-old victim, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Sammie Hubbard, 55, was also convicted on Wednesday of two counts of second-degree sodomy and fourth-degree domestic assault.

The incident, which was investigated by St. Louis County police, took place on Aug. 21, 2019. Both the 73-year-old victim and Hubbard were among those testifying in the case.

Prosecutors said that Hubbard and the victim were at one point in a consensual sexual relationship. However, prosecutors said that on the night of the rape they argued about Hubbard moving his belongings into the victim's residence. The victim did not consent to him moving in or to having sex, prosecutors said.

“This jury ruled according to the legal principle that 'no' means 'no,'" said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Sentencing for Hubbard, whose address was listed in court records in the 8500 block of Riverview Boulevard in St. Louis, is scheduled for Sept. 9.

