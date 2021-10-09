St. Louis County jury convicts man of murdering four people in 2017

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury late Friday found a St. Louis man guilty of murdering four people in a robbery at a Glasgow Village home in 2017.

Shortly before midnight, jurors convicted Ja'Vonne Dupree, 24, in the Aug. 24, 2017, shooting deaths of Deandre Kelly, 18, Patricia Steward, 56, and her sons Joseph Corley, 20, and Terrence Dehart, 10, in the 10400 block of Balmoral Drive.

Dupree stood charges on 20 felony charges including four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of first-degree robbery and eight counts of armed criminal action. He was accused of shooting them while robbing them of electronics, clothing and shoes. Police said Dupree stashed the stolen items in a car belonging to one of the victims and drove away.

Dupree had been close with Steward and Corley and had stayed with the family at their Glasgow Village home. Steward's daughter Juanita Lee testified this week that Dupree sometimes slept in the basement where Steward stored many of her designer clothing and shoes. Steward, a music producer, had worked with Dupree on rap songs.