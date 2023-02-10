CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury on Thursday convicted a 62-year-old man of sodomizing a young girl between June 2012 and December 2015.

Jurors recommended Michael G. Smith receive 25-year sentences for all three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

Prosecutors said the victim testified she "wanted to be heard" and "didn't want this to happen to anybody else." She was younger than 12 when the crimes occurred, court documents said.

"I thank this patient jury for hearing her," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement. "I believe this prison sentence will put this pedophile out of harm's way for the rest of his life."

Smith is set to be sentenced March 24.