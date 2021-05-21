 Skip to main content
St. Louis County jury convicts man of sodomy
CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury on Friday convicted a man of two counts of statutory sodomy. 

Aurelius E. Maxson, 52, has been jailed since 2018 after a 15-year-old girl told police one year earlier that he had assaulted her. 

Maxson's sentencing is set for July 30. A judge will decide if his sentences will be served concurrently, which would mean he serves four years, or consecutively, which would mean seven years.

Maxson's time spent in prison so far will count toward his sentence. 

