CLAYTON • Jurors on Wednesday were unable to reach a verdict in the murder trial of a man fatally shot in Pine Lawn last year.
Devin Hunt, 37, stood trial this week in St. Louis County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Police say Hunt fatally shot Erik Ervin, 35, on Feb. 3, 2018. Ervin was found shot to death on a parking lot in the 4500 block of Jennings Station Road, just south of Interstate 70. An eyewitness testified that Hunt killed Erwin about 1:45 p.m. as Ervin was running away.
Ervin lived in the 1100 block of Riverview Boulevard in St. Louis.
Hunt and Ervin were co-defendants in a 2016 federal meth distribution case filed in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis. That case is pending against Hunt. Hunt also has pleaded guilty this year in a separate federal heroin dealing case in Illinois and could face 10 years or more when he is sentenced next month.