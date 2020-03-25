St. Louis County Justice Center prepares to release 100-plus inmates amid virus concern

CLAYTON — Authorities in St. Louis County were finalizing plans to release some inmates from the county jail on Wednesday, possibly by the end of the day.

Sam Alton, chief of staff to Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, said Wednesday that his office was working with the courts, jail staff and public defenders offices to release certain inmates. The jail houses about 840 inmates; Alton said more than 100 would be released.

As Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger reported on Saturday, officials from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s office, circuit court judges, Bell and others have been meeting to figure out a safe way to reduce the jail population further as experts believe jails maintain a high risk of spreading COVID-19, both to inmates and the community as staff, nurses and other people come and go.

The inmates to be released are likely to include nonviolent offenders, inmates who may be at high risk because of health problems, and inmates who are enrolled in the Choices program, a 90-day substance abuse recovery program for male and female offenders. The idea is “to lower the population at the justice center in an effective way that won’t make things worse with respect to the virus and still keep everyone safe,” Alton said.

The jail has said it is taking precautions to protect inmates by increasing cleaning, placing additional hand sanitizers throughout the building and monitoring staff for symptoms.