St. Louis County launches hotline to report abuse against elderly, disabled

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County residents can now call a hotline to report suspected abuse against elderly and disabled people.

The hotline is staffed by prosecutors and staff members with backgrounds in social work, according to a release from St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s office.

Those staff members will return each call the hotline receives to follow up on the report by collecting evidence and evaluate for referrals to police or prosecution.

"It takes a village to protect our most vulnerable members," Bell said. "No matter where you see abuse — in the home, in a facility, in the community, at work — please report it immediately."

Bell’s cited the National Institute on Aging, which notes there are many types of abuse including physical, emotional, sexual, abandonment, financial and neglect. Signs of abuse can include:

• seems depressed, confused, or withdrawn

• becomes isolated from friends and family

• has unexplained bruises, burns, or scars

• appears dirty, underfed, dehydrated, over-or under-medicated, or not receiving needed care for medical problems

• has bed sores or other preventable conditions

• changes in banking or spending patterns.

Those who wish to make a report through the hotline should call 314-960-6100.