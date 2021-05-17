 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis County lawyer admits tax evasion
0 comments

St. Louis County lawyer admits tax evasion

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A lawyer who practiced in St. Louis County pleaded guilty to a tax evasion charge in federal court Monday and admitted failing to file three years of tax returns, until he learned of a criminal investigation.

Nicholas A. Franke, 58, sought extensions on the filing of his 2013-2015 tax returns, reporting that he'd earned and owed $0 despite earning hundreds of thousands of dollars during that period, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Roy said during a hearing.

Franke didn't file those returns at the time, she said. He later moved assets to prevent seizure by the IRS, she said. He hired a lawyer and CPA to prepare his taxes after he learned of a criminal investigation, she said, and they determined he owed a total of $695,000. In March 2018 he paid about $355,000 in taxes, Roy said.

Franke is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 12 and faces 18 to 24 months in prison under recommended federal sentencing guidelines. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 14-year old and mom discuss feelings after the teen received COVID vaccine

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports