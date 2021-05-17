St. Louis County lawyer admits tax evasion

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A lawyer who practiced in St. Louis County pleaded guilty to a tax evasion charge in federal court Monday and admitted failing to file three years of tax returns, until he learned of a criminal investigation.

Nicholas A. Franke, 58, sought extensions on the filing of his 2013-2015 tax returns, reporting that he'd earned and owed $0 despite earning hundreds of thousands of dollars during that period, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Roy said during a hearing.

Franke didn't file those returns at the time, she said. He later moved assets to prevent seizure by the IRS, she said. He hired a lawyer and CPA to prepare his taxes after he learned of a criminal investigation, she said, and they determined he owed a total of $695,000. In March 2018 he paid about $355,000 in taxes, Roy said.

Franke is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 12 and faces 18 to 24 months in prison under recommended federal sentencing guidelines.

