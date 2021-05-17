St. Louis County lawyer admits tax evasion

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A lawyer who practiced in St. Louis County pleaded guilty to a tax evasion charge in federal court Monday and admitted failing to file three years of tax returns, until he learned of a criminal investigation.
Nicholas A. Franke, 58, sought extensions on the filing of his 2013-2015 tax returns, reporting that he'd earned and owed $0 despite earning hundreds of thousands of dollars during that period, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Roy said during a hearing.
Franke didn't file those returns at the time, she said. He later moved assets to prevent seizure by the IRS, she said. He hired a lawyer and CPA to prepare his taxes after he learned of a criminal investigation, she said, and they determined he owed a total of $695,000. In March 2018 he paid about $355,000 in taxes, Roy said.
Franke is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 12 and faces 18 to 24 months in prison under recommended federal sentencing guidelines.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.