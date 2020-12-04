 Skip to main content
St. Louis County lawyer appointed to associate judge position
St. Louis County lawyer appointed to associate judge position

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Julia Pusateri Lasater to the position of associate circuit judge for St. Louis County's 21st Judicial District, according to a Friday news release. 

Lasater takes over for retiring Associate Circuit Judge Mary Bruntrager Schroeder.

Lasater currently serves as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the civil division of the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. She is also on the board of the St. Louis County Bar Association, and she served as president of the association in 2014. 

Lasater holds a bachelor's degree from Maryville University and a Juris Doctor from the St. Louis University School of Law.

