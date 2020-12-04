St. Louis County lawyer appointed to associate judge position

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Julia Pusateri Lasater to the position of associate circuit judge for St. Louis County's 21st Judicial District, according to a Friday news release.

Lasater currently serves as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the civil division of the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. She is also on the board of the St. Louis County Bar Association, and she served as president of the association in 2014.