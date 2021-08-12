St. Louis County lawyer gets 2 years in prison for tax evasion

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A lawyer who practiced in St. Louis County was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for tax evasion.
Nicholas A. Franke sought extensions on his 2013-2015 tax returns and reported that he'd earned no money despite earning hundreds of thousands of dollars, prosecutors have said. He hired a lawyer and CPA to prepare his taxes after learning of a criminal investigation, they said.
Franke, 58, pleaded guilty to a tax evasion charge in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in May.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
