St. Louis County leaders express concern about police chief’s denial of racism in department

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County police commissioner and members of the County Council expressed concern Wednesday about comments from the police chief denying the existence of racism in the police department.
The police commissioner, Dr. LJ Punch, responded to comments by Chief Mary Barton to members of the County Council on Tuesday at which the chief said that “to say there’s systemic racism in the police department is overly broad and probably not accurate. I think that to a certain degree, people believe what they want to believe. And until we sit down and talk about it and can verify or at least ferret out what it is people are talking about, I think to put a label on it is really unfair and shortsighted. ... People not thinking before they speak is a far cry from racism."
Barton’s comments lumped racism into a group of other “insensitive comments and inappropriate behavior that doesn’t have anything to do with racism” that would not be tolerated in the department although she said “I’m not saying they exist here.”
Punch told Barton there may be “a lack of shared vision right now when it comes to understanding the issues at hand in the protests, and the way in which the community locally and nationally is perceiving the role of racism … a source of pain and a source of prior hurts and an ongoing need for restoration and transformation. And I haven’t yet witnessed a shared understanding of that community priority.”
Punch said that during the board’s search for a chief earlier this year, the board heard from members of the community and police department at listening sessions about how “racism is driving disparate outcomes and disparate experiences. And yesterday, I heard language from people in this room which made me think that we don’t have a shared vision … that systemic racism is present even within this department.”
Also on Tuesday, council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy tweeted that she was “quite troubled” by the conversation with Barton, and posted links to a St. Louis Public Radio story that highlighted Barton’s quote and a St. Louis Magazine profile of an officer fighting racism in the department.
And in an interview, Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, said Barton’s stance “doesn’t give me a lot of confidence in her leadership. She was put there by the commission and I think it’s ultimately the commission’s responsibility along with the county executive’s to say this is not where we are going to be in 2020 and 2021.... It’s not going to be helpful at all.”
Days said, “Leadership has to set the tone. And if the leadership can not sent the tone then we probably have to look at some other remedies, but clearly you can't expect the rank and file to do what leadership is not doing."
She said Barton "should have an opportunity to make this right. I think if she needs a tutorial or intervention, I don't know what she needs at this point. It's not like she's coming from somewhere else. She's been in the department for a long time. This should not be new information for her."
By indicating concern about the language of “people” in the room, Punch may have also been criticizing police board Chairman William “Ray” Price Jr., whose comments on Tuesday to the council did not differentiate racism within the department from that present in society.
Price said Tuesday that it was his “sense there are racial issues in the community that need to be addressed. I agree with you about them. And to the extent that this police department is part of the community, it needs to be addressed within this police department, as well, and we will do our very best to do that.”
Price, a retired state Supreme Court justice, and Punch, an associate professor of surgery at Washington University and an anti-violence activist, were two of four commissioners appointed by County Executive Sam Page to the five-member board last fall in the wake of a nearly $20 million verdict in a workplace discrimination suit against the county.
Updated at 1:47 p.m.
