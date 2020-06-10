St. Louis County leaders express concern about police chief’s denial of racism in department

Punch said that during the board’s search for a chief earlier this year, the board heard from members of the community and police department at listening sessions about how “racism is driving disparate outcomes and disparate experiences. And yesterday, I heard language from people in this room which made me think that we don’t have a shared vision … that systemic racism is present even within this department.”

Also on Tuesday, council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy tweeted that she was “quite troubled” by the conversation with Barton, and posted links to a St. Louis Public Radio story that highlighted Barton’s quote and a St. Louis Magazine profile of an officer fighting racism in the department.

And in an interview, Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, said Barton’s stance “doesn’t give me a lot of confidence in her leadership. She was put there by the commission and I think it’s ultimately the commission’s responsibility along with the county executive’s to say this is not where we are going to be in 2020 and 2021.... It’s not going to be helpful at all.”

Days said, “Leadership has to set the tone. And if the leadership can not sent the tone then we probably have to look at some other remedies, but clearly you can't expect the rank and file to do what leadership is not doing."