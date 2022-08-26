St. Louis County lieutenant charged with stealing time from department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County lieutenant was charged Friday with stealing time from the department by working a secondary security job while on the clock for the county.

Lt. Johnathan Cunningham, 36, is charged with one count of felony theft.

He is accused of working for Hudson Services, which provides security services for Spire, while on the clock.

Sgt. Tracy Panus, a department spokeswoman, confirmed Tuesday that Cunningham had been suspended with pay. She said he was suspended without pay effective Friday.

Panus did not provide the date his suspension began.

Investigators say Cunningham was working a secondary job for Hudson Services while also clocked in as a county police officer for 50 ½ hours over 11 days from June 1 through Aug. 9.

Cunningham makes $47.01 per hour, totaling a department loss of $2,374.01, according to charging documents.

When reached by phone Friday morning, Cunningham declined to comment on the matter, but a media release from the department said in an interview he admitted to working the secondary job while also working in his official capacity.

Cunningham's salary is $97,780.80, according to the department.

He worked as a patrol officer for the department beginning in June 2008, became a sergeant in April 2017 and was promoted to lieutenant in March 2022.

He's been employed by the department since Jan. 4, 2008, Panus said.

Chief Kenneth Gregory declined to comment on the matter.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.