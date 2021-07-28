St. Louis County man, 18, charged in car crash that killed teen

Updated at 6:30 p.m. with charges filed.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An 18-year-old man was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and resisting arrest in connection with a car crash that killed a 15-year-old in the Sappington area of South County, authorities said.

The 15-year-old was a passenger in a speeding car that struck a utility pole after running a red light Tuesday night while fleeing from an officer attempting a traffic stop, according to St. Louis County police.

Christopher Dedios, 18, of the 9900 block of Meadow Avenue in unincorporated St. Louis County, was driving the vehicle when the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Gravois Road and Winternight Lane, police said.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Dedios on Wednesday with one count of second-degree murder (flight from perpetration of a felony, a person dies) and resisting arrest by fleeing.

The officer reportedly had spotted the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn SL, swerving and with individuals hanging out of the windows.

Police said the officer had stopped pursuing the vehicle prior to the crash.