St. Louis County man accused of role in Capitol riot released from jail

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man accused of participating in the U.S. Capitol riot last month was ordered released from jail Friday.
William D. Merry, 62, was arrested at his home Thursday on four misdemeanor federal charges: disruptive conduct in the Capitol building, stealing government property, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct that impedes government business.
None of the charges carry a prison term of more than a year, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Drake said during the hearing, which was held by video conference.
Merry, who is retired, was released on his own recognizance. He can't travel outside Missouri without permission, is forbidden from possessing guns and banned from contacting witnesses or victims in the case, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nannette A. Baker said.
Paul Scott Westover, 52, of Lake St. Louis, was released Thursday and is also accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riot. He’s facing a felony count of impeding law enforcement officers and three misdemeanors: entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct that impedes government business and disruptive conduct in the Capitol building.
Merry is Westover's friend and the uncle of Emily E. Hernandez, of Franklin County, who turned herself in last month on her own federal charges. Hernandez appeared in pictures and videos clutching a broken piece of the nameplate from outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, charging documents say, and Merry is also accused of having a piece.
Hernandez told the Post-Dispatch’s Bill McClellan that she is apolitical, but she did admit pushing her way into the Capitol and picking up a fragment of Pelosi’s nameplate.
Defense lawyer Ethan Corlija, who is representing Hernandez and Merry, said Thursday that Merry is "in a similar situation to Emily."
Westover's lawyer, Joseph Hogan, told the Post-Dispatch Thursday that Westover is a Trump supporter but not adherent to various conspiracy theories. “They were being encouraged by the president to go to D.C. and have their voices heard,” he said.
A rural Illinois man accused of attacking National Guardsmen was arrested last week in Marion, and a man from the Springfield, Missouri, area was also arrested.