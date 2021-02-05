St. Louis County man accused of role in Capitol riot released from jail

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man accused of participating in the U.S. Capitol riot last month was ordered released from jail Friday.

William D. Merry, 62, was arrested at his home Thursday on four misdemeanor federal charges: disruptive conduct in the Capitol building, stealing government property, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct that impedes government business.

None of the charges carry a prison term of more than a year, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Drake said during the hearing, which was held by video conference.

Merry, who is retired, was released on his own recognizance. He can't travel outside Missouri without permission, is forbidden from possessing guns and banned from contacting witnesses or victims in the case, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nannette A. Baker said.

Paul Scott Westover, 52, of Lake St. Louis, was released Thursday and is also accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riot. He’s facing a felony count of impeding law enforcement officers and three misdemeanors: entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct that impedes government business and disruptive conduct in the Capitol building.