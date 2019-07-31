Subscribe for 99¢
James Brockman is accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old relative of Brockman's girlfriend.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors charged a St. Louis County man Wednesday with sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl.

James Brockman, 64, of the 15500 block of Chaste Street in unincorporated St. Louis County near Florissant, is facing one count of statutory sodomy/attempted statutory sodomy and one count of statutory rape/attempted statutory rape.

Court documents say Brockman, between November 2018 and April, had sex with the girl, a relative of his girlfriend, at his home.

Bail for Brockman was set at $200,000 cash. He was in custody at the St. Louis County Jail on Wednesday.

