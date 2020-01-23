St. Louis county man accused of trying to kidnap woman he met online

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An 18-year-old woman narrowly escaped after a 40-year-old man she'd met online attempted to lock her in his basement, according to charges filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court this week.

Matthew J. Zulpo, 40, talked with the woman on Tinder and Snapchat for four weeks before they met in person, according to court documents filed Tuesday. He picked her up from her house Jan. 16 and drove her to his home in the 700 block of Reavis Barracks Road.

The two smoked marijuana together, court documents said, and when it came time for Zulpo to take the woman home, he took her to his basement and then allegedly grabbed her by the throat.

Court records said Zulpo told the woman, "New plan, you're kidnapped," and fumbled with the basement door lock while he held her. The woman managed to break free and run outside. She ran about a block to get help.

Police believe Zulpo "poses a danger to the community or to any other person because (Zulpo) has a history of picking up young women online and having questionable and predatory interactions with them." Zulpo has a past statutory rape conviction.

Zulpo is charged with first-degree kidnapping. He is being held without bond, according to court records.

His attorney, Joel Schwartz, said Thursday that the evidence will ultimately show that Zulpo did not commit a crime.