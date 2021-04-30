St. Louis County man acquitted of murdering Collinsville woman

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury has acquitted a man of murder in the 2019 shooting death of a Collinsville woman.

The jury deliberated nearly six hours Thursday before finding Rashad J. Manning not guilty in the death of Amy Wiseman.

Wiseman, 34, of Collinsville, was shot to death in the 10200 block of Duke Drive on Sept. 27, 2019. The scene is in the Castle Point neighborhood of north St. Louis County.

Manning, 41, had been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was found not guilty of both charges, according to Christine Bertelson, a spokeswoman for the 21st Circuit.

Manning lives in the 10400 block of Lord Drive in the Castle Point neighborhood.

Manning's attorney, Michael Hufty, said prosecutors had three or four eyewitnesses. They said Manning showed up at the home, banging on the door, and shot at the homeowner after he opened it and there was an argument about why he had banged on the door.