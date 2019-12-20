St. Louis County man admits buying automatic Glock conversion kits from China

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis County pleaded guilty to a federal charge Friday and admitted buying 13 kits from China that converted Glock handguns into fully automatic weapons.

Garnell August Carter, 20, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives learned in October 2018 of a Chinese website offering the Glock conversion kits, which allow a pistol to fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger. That qualifies as a machine gun under federal law. A search of sales records led them to Carter.

In his plea, Carter admitted buying 13 kits. Only six have been recovered by federal agents. When they raided his home in April, they also found a bump stock, which allows a semi-automatic rifle to function in a similar manner to an automatic weapon, according to his plea.

Carter's lawyer declined comment after Friday's hearing.

Carter was on probation at the time, having been sentenced to five years of probation after leading the Missouri Highway Patrol on a chase in St. Charles County in a stolen car on Feb. 15, 2018, court records show.

The Jennings jail declined to release a photo of Carter.

