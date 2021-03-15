St. Louis County man admits raping teen, faces 25 years in prison

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from St. Louis County on Monday admitted raping a teen when she was between the ages of 14 and 16, and videotaping the abuse.

David M. Dockens, of the 1200 block of Covington Manor Lane in unincorporated St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis via Zoom to production of child pornography.

As part of his plea, Dockens admitted that he first raped the teen when she was 14, after telling her she had "a demon in her and that the only way to rid herself of that demon was to lose her virginity."

Dockens raped her repeatedly over the next two years, and video recorded and photographed the sexual abuse. He also had images of other minors engaged in sex acts, his plea says.

As part of the plea, prosecutors and Dockens' lawyer agreed to recommend 25 years in prison at his July 7 sentencing.

In 2019, Dockens, then 42, was arrested on statutory rape and statutory sodomy charges filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court. Those charges are pending, but the 25-year federal prison sentence will run at the same time as any sentence he receives in St. Louis County or for crimes in Louisiana, where he once lived.

