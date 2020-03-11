St. Louis County man admits sexually abusing two children, having child porn

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing two girls younger than 14 and possessing more than 20 still images of child pornography.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Carl K. Mouton, 40, of the 1000 block of Prigge Road in unincorporated north St. Louis County, to 60 years in prison.

Opening statements in Mouton's trial were canceled Tuesday when Mouton pleaded guilty to five counts of statutory sodomy and one count each of statutory rape, witness tampering and child porn possession. Mouton entered a "blind plea" to the charges, meaning he did not strike a deal with prosecutors.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 17 by Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr.

Mouton's lawyer could not be reached Wednesday.

Authorities said between December 2010 and October 2016, Mouton sexually abused two female relatives, one younger than 12 and the other younger than 14.

In March 2017, Mouton contacted one of the victims online "in an attempt to convince her to recant the allegations" and discourage her participation in the prosecution, charges said.

During a 2016 police investigation, police seized Mouton's laptops, hard drives, a server, thumb drives and cellphones that had more than 100 images of child pornography, charges said.