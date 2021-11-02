St. Louis County man admits traveling to Springfield, Ill., for sex with teen

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis County pleaded guilty to a federal charge Tuesday and admitted traveling to Springfield, Illinois, in 2019 to have sex with a 15-year-old.
Wesley Kimble, 24, met the teen via an online dating site in fall 2019, prosecutors said. On Dec. 19, 2019, he drove to Springfield, picked the teen up and brought her to his apartment, where they engaged in sexual activity, prosecutors said, and he gave her illegal drugs.
Kimble pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of interstate transport of a minor for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.