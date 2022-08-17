St. Louis County man and woman charged after baby ingests fentanyl

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man and woman are facing child abuse charges after a baby girl they were caring for ingested fentanyl, authorities said.

Jerome Jones, 22, of the 1000 block of Jennings Station Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors, and Destini McConnell, 21, of the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive in the Glasgow Village area of St. Louis County, each were charged Aug. 12 with child endangerment-serious physical injury.

Charges said Jones and McConnell failed to supervise the 11-month-old girl at McConnell's home on Aug. 11 when the child ingested the adults' fentanyl and overdosed.

Fifteen minutes passed between the time the baby fell unconscious and when someone called 911 for help, charges said. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment and "will most likely suffer serious brain damage if she survives."

Authorities did not say the relationship between Jones, McConnell and the baby.

A judge set Jones and McConnell's bail each at $100,000 cash-only. Jones and McConnell did not have lawyers yet on Wednesday afternoon.