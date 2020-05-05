St. Louis County man caused brain damage to 3-month-old son by shaking him, charges say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man is accused of causing severe brain damage to his 3-month-old son by shaking him.

Damien Webster, 30, of the 6200 block of Kingsfont Place in unincorporated St. Louis County, was charged Tuesday with a felony count of child abuse.

Charges say that on April 24 Webster's son was found unresponsive, not breathing and foaming at the mouth. The boy was flown by helicopter to St. Louis Children's Hospital where he was diagnosed with brain damage, internal brain bleeding and retinal hemorrhaging.

Webster "was responsible for care, custody and control of the child," and admitted to police that he shook the boy, charges said.

A judge set Webster's bail at $25,000 cash-only. No lawyer was listed for Webster in court documents.

