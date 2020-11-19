St. Louis County man charged after 5-year-old boy dies of blunt force trauma

Updated at 7 p.m. Thursday with child's name.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man is charged with abuse or neglect of a child after an autopsy ruled a 5-year-old boy for whom he was caring died Wednesday of blunt force trauma.

Yoshuah Dallas, 24, brought an unresponsive 5-year-old to St. Louis Children's Hospital Wednesday, and the boy died soon after. Dallas admitted being the sole caretaker for the boy, identified Thursday as Jamarion Delancy, in the 24 hours before the child's death.

According to an autopsy, the boy died of blunt trauma to the abdomen resulting in a lacerated liver and a broken rib, and he also had bruising around his mouth. Dallas and the boy both lived in the 1700 block of Chiquita Terrace in unincorporated north St. Louis County, but police did not identify their relationship.

In addition the charge of abuse or neglect of a child, a Class A felony, Dallas is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is being held on a $250,000, cash-only bond.

