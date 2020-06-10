St. Louis County man charged after police pursuit, crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man has been charged in connection with a police pursuit and rollover crash that injured the driver of another vehicle, police said Wednesday.

County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Trenton Bradford, 23, with second-degree assault and resisting arrest, police said.

Police said an officer spotted Bradford speeding Monday about 7:20 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 270 near Lilac Avenue and "changing lanes driving erratically" in a Chevrolet Malibu. The car matched the description of one involved in a shooting earlier that afternoon in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road in unincorporated St Louis County near Moline Acres.

The driver sped off after the officer tried to stop him, police say, and crashed into a pickup truck several miles away, disabling both vehicles. The driver of the pickup, which was rammed so hard it rolled over, required immediate surgery for injuries, police said.

Bradford, of the 15400 block of Jost Main Street in unincorporated St. Louis County near Florissant, and three others, ages 15, 18 and 20, fled from the car, but were arrested, police said. None of them were injured.

Police said they found a rifle and drugs.

