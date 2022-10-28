 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis County man charged in homicide near Delmar Boulevard

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was charged Friday with second-degree murder and other charges in the Oct. 23 killing of a St. Louis man. 

Otis Nickles, 26, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon - shooting from a motor vehicle. 

Nickles is accused of killing Michael Davenport, 30, just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Euclid Avenue. 

Nickles lives in the 2200 block of Redman Avenue in unincorporated north St. Louis County. Davenport lived in the 700 block of North Euclid Avenue. 

