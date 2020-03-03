St. Louis County man charged in Kirkwood armed carjacking

KIRKWOOD — St. Louis County prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 28-year-old man with committing an armed carjacking and fleeing from police.

Najee Neal, of the 1600 block of Rosado Drive in the Spanish Lake area of St. Louis County, was charged with robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

Police said Neal was wearing a mask and carrying a gun Thursday when he approached another man who was in the driveway of his Kirkwood home. Neal demanded the man's car and other items before leaving in the man's car, authorities said.

A Kirkwood officer later spotted Neal driving the car and chased him for miles before losing sight of him, police said. St. Louis police then pursued the car and apprehended Neal when the car crashed, according to authorities.

Neal's bond was set at $125,000. He was being held Tuesday at the St. Louis city jail.

Online court records did not show an attorney listed for him.