St. Louis County man charged in shooting that prompted lockdown at Affton schools

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man was charged Thursday in a shooting that prompted the lockdown of two Affton schools.

David Colubriale, 26, of the 6400 of Vita Drive, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Bail information was not immediately available.

Police and charges say that shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Colubriale shot and wounded a man he lives with at their home on Vita Drive. Charges say that after the victim tried to calm an "agitated" Colubriale, Colubriale shot the man twice in the torso and once in the leg, then fled the home and later surrendered to a police officer.

Police said the 30-year-old victim is expected to survive. Authorities did not disclose the relationship between Colubriale and the victim.

Colubriale's wife witnessed the shooting and said it was unprovoked, charges say.

The shooting triggered lockdowns lasting more than an hour at the nearby Affton High School and Rogers Middle School. A district spokeswoman said all Affton schools are providing virtual classes but that some teachers and students were at each school for small group lessons.