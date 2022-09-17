St. Louis County man charged in Valley Park pot shop break-in

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man was charged Friday with burglarizing a marijuana dispensary in Valley Park.

Marvin Bailey Jr., 22, of the 8800 block of Alva Avenue in unincorporated north St. Louis County near Bel-Ridge, was charged with first-degree burglary and stealing more than $750, according to St. Louis County Police.

About 2:40 a.m. Thursday, police said, Bailey was with others when he threw a rock through the window of the Bloc Dispensary at 2093 Smizer Station Road in Valley Park. Bailey and others then stole "hundreds of pieces of merchandise" valued at more than $750, police said.

In recent weeks, police have reported a rise in burglaries at licensed cannabis shops throughout the St. Louis region.

The thieves used a khaki brown handgun with a flashlight attachment during the break-in, police said. Bailey's cellphone pinged to a nearby tower at the time of the burglary. Later Thursday, police saw Bailey getting into a vehicle with a bookbag and stopped the vehicle, prompting him to run off.

Officers found the bag containing commercial marijuana products that the dispensary confirmed were stolen, police said. Police also found next to the bag the khaki brown handgun with the light attachment. Police also seized Bailey's phone.

A judge set Bailey's bail at $50,000 cash-only.