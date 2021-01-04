St. Louis County man charged in Velda City homicide

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man is facing charges stemming from a deadly shooting Nov. 24 in Velda City.

Keron Askew, 20, of the 1300 block of Aspen Woods Drive in the Spanish Lake area of unincorporated St. Louis County, was charged Dec. 21 with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Jonail Carroll.

Carroll, 21, of St. Louis, was shot about 4:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Lucas and Hunt Road in Velda City, authorities say. He died later at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Another man wounded in the shooting told police he had driven Carroll to the Cambridge Townhomes in that block in a Ford Taurus when a man unknown to him entered the car and announced a hold-up.

The driver told police that he began driving north on Lucas and Hunt and noticed a pickup truck following him, according to search warrants in the case. He said he wasn't sure whether the passenger in the back seat of the Taurus or someone from the pickup began shooting first, but that Carroll was hit multiple times during a shootout. The driver was shot once in the back before crashing the Taurus.