St. Louis County man charged with child abuse and neglect

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man is facing charges of beating a 6-year-old girl with a belt and keeping her in unsanitary home conditions.

Keith Taylor, 27, of the 11100 block of Riaza Square in the Spanish Lake area, was charged Friday two felony counts of child abuse and neglect

Police were called to the girl's grandmother's home Aug. 18 and found the girl with "visible bruising," charges say. She told police Taylor hits her with a belt and also killed her dog in front of her by pouring bleach down its throat.

Taylor has not been charged with animal abuse.

Charges do not reveal Taylor's relationship with the girl but say he was responsible for her care between January and July. According to court documents, police went to Taylor's home and found it "covered in insects and feces" and without a toilet.

The girl's aunt and grandmother told police that in the first half of the year, the girl smelled of urine and didn't have clean clothes, charges said.

A judge set Taylor's bail at $50,000. No lawyer was listed for Taylor in court records.

