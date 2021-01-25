St. Louis County man charged with DWI in I-270 crash that killed 2 in Des Peres

DES PERES — A St. Louis County man was drunk when his car struck a minivan on Interstate 270 last week and killed two people, prosecutors said.

Justin Tyler Eberle, 25, was charged Saturday with driving while intoxicated. He was being held in lieu of $2 million bail. Eberle lives in the 4600 block of Dorbendale Court in south St. Louis County.

Charging documents obtained Monday say Eberle's blood-alcohol content six hours after the crash was .167 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. Friday on I-270 south of Manchester Road in Des Peres. Witnesses saw Eberle driving fast in a "careless manner" and collide with the minivan, which ran off the highway and struck a tree.

Two people in the minivan — Natalia Trigg, 33, and Henry Gaston, 39, both of Collinsville — died at the scene, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said Eberle was not injured. He was arrested at the scene after showing signs of intoxication, including having bloodshot eyes and smelling of liquor, and he admitted drinking before the crash, police said in court papers.

Court records show that Eberle has previous convictions for drug offenses.

