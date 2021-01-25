St. Louis County man charged with DWI in I-270 crash that killed two people in Des Peres

DES PERES — A St. Louis County man was drunk when his car struck a minivan on Interstate 270 Friday night, killing two people, prosecutors said.
Justin Tyler Eberle, 25, was charged Saturday with DWI. He was being held in lieu of $2 million bail. Eberle lives in the 4600 block of Dorbendale Court in south St. Louis County.
Charging documents allege that Eberle's blood-alcohol content six hours after the crash was .167 percent, more than twice the legal limit.
The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. Friday on I-270, south of Manchester Road in Des Peres. Witnesses saw Eberle driving fast in a "careless manner" and hit a minivan, which ran off the highway and struck a tree.
Two people in the minivan — Natalia Trigg, 33, and Henry Gaston, 39, both of Collinsville — died at the scene, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
The patrol said Eberle was uninjured. He was arrested at the scene after showing signs of intoxication; he smelled of liquor and had bloodshot eyes, and he admitted drinking before the crash, police said in court papers.
Court records show that Eberle has previous convictions for drug offenses.