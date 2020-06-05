St. Louis County man charged with fatally stabbing woman and taking purse

GLASGOW VILLAGE — A St. Louis County man is facing charges of fatally stabbing a woman this week in the Glasgow Village area.

Edward S. Whitehead, 31, of the 200 block of Presley Road in Glasgow Village, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

Charges say that Whitehead on Tuesday approached Catherine Cotton, 38, of the 300 block of Banff Circle, also in Glasgow Village, stabbed her multiple times with a knife, took her purse and ran.

St. Louis County police officer Tracy Panus said investigators believe Whitehead and Cotton did not know each other.

The stabbing was on a sidewalk at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Shepley Drive, authorities said. Cotton died at a hospital.

A witness who knows Whitehead reported seeing him sitting in the shade near the stabbing scene before the killing, charges say. Whitehead was seen later that evening with wounds on his hands "consistent with a stabbing attack." Whitehead "has also made certain admissions," including being at the stabbing scene.

Police do not know of a motive in Cotton's killing.

Whitehead was being held without bail. No lawyer was listed in court records for him.

Joel Currier • 314-340-8132 @joelcurrier on Twitter jcurrier@post-dispatch.com