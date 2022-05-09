St. Louis County man charged with having pipe bombs in his truck

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A South County man who police said was driving in Fenton with two pipe bombs in the center console of his pickup truck has been charged in the incident.
David A. Taylor, 28, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of an explosive weapon by St. Louis County prosecutors.
Taylor was pulled over Thursday afternoon because he was following a school bus too closely, and then arrested on an unrelated warrant, police said.
Investigators said they found two pipe bombs in the center console of his truck while doing an inventory search of the vehicle after the arrest. They said Taylor later told police he knew the bombs were there and that he had purchased them.
Officers shut down a portion of Gravois Road in Fenton for a few hours when the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit was called in to investigate.
- Editorial: Alito's draft ruling is so self-contradictory that it calls court's judgment into question
- Steve Goedeker says his old company trashed his superstore
- St. Louis’ AT&T tower sells for $4.1 million, a fraction of its previous sale
- Yep, yep, Yepez: Rookie delivers double that snaps ninth-inning tie, slingshots Cardinals to 3-2 win
- Grand jurors call St. Louis circuit attorney’s conduct ‘reprehensible’
- ‘Not good for St. Louis’: Air Force proposes slashing Boeing St. Louis’ F-15EX line
- With a 'different look' in lineup, O'Neill's bat makes noise on eve of arbitration hearing with Cardinals
- Boeing set to move headquarters to Arlington, Virginia
- Mother, wife, lawyer: Erin Hawley calls the fight to overturn Roe ‘the project of a lifetime’
- Gordo: Shipping DeJong to Memphis would be a drastic measure
- It was the boom heard ’round the St. Louis region, but why? Quake experts weigh in
- KTVI morning anchor Randi Naughton retiring in July
- Affidavit: At least $300,000 seized from Cure Violence worker's St. Louis apartment
- Bally Sports Midwest direct streaming will cost $16 to $20 per month
- Cardinals put Sosa on IL amid COVID outbreak and promote Yepez
Taylor's address is listed in court documents as the 9900 block of Linn Avenue in unincorporated south St. Louis County. He was in custody Friday on $50,000 cash-only bail, police said.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.