St. Louis County man charged with having pipe bombs in his truck

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A South County man who police said was driving in Fenton with two pipe bombs in the center console of his pickup truck has been charged in the incident.

David A. Taylor, 28, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of an explosive weapon by St. Louis County prosecutors. 

Taylor was pulled over Thursday afternoon because he was following a school bus too closely, and then arrested on an unrelated warrant, police said. 

Investigators said they found two pipe bombs in the center console of his truck while doing an inventory search of the vehicle after the arrest. They said Taylor later told police he knew the bombs were there and that he had purchased them. 

Officers shut down a portion of Gravois Road in Fenton for a few hours when the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit was called in to investigate.

Taylor's address is listed in court documents as the 9900 block of Linn Avenue in unincorporated south St. Louis County. He was in custody Friday on $50,000 cash-only bail, police said.

