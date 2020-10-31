St. Louis County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A south St. Louis County man faces a charge of kidnapping and multiple counts of domestic assault after allegedly abusing a woman he lived with and confining her without consent.

Kurt Mertz, 59, of Fleta Street, just south of the River Des Peres, was charged Thursday with three felonies.

Court records say that a woman who was previously in a romantic relationship with Mertz had allowed him to continue living with her after their relationship had ended.

At 3 a.m. Oct. 26, Mertz allegedly turned on loud music, and would not turn it down after being asked by the woman, who was trying to sleep. When the woman went to the basement to shut off power to the house, the records say, Mertz followed and struck her multiple times with his fist. Mertz also allegedly slammed the woman's face into the ground after she ran and attempted to escape through the garage.

The probable cause statement says Mertz released the woman, who hid in her room.

Then on Oct. 28, police said, the victim feared another assault after Mertz yelled at her. She tried to escape out the back door and began screaming when Mertz pursued her, according to the statement. A neighbor heard the screams and called police.