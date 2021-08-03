St. Louis County man charged with killing estranged wife outside her parents' home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was held on murder charges Tuesday after police say he waited at his estranged wife's parents' home over the weekend and killed her when she arrived there.
Court documents allege that Christopher A. Turner shot his estranged wife three times, walked to his car, then calmly returned and shot her another three or more times. Home surveillance cameras captured the killing, police said.
Turner, 26, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 27-year-old Charlisa Turner. He being held Tuesday in lieu of $1 million cash bail.
Christopher Turner lives in the 11000 block of Sugar Pines Court in unincorporated north St. Louis County.
Charlisa Turner was gunned down Saturday morning outside her parents' home in the 2100 block of Old Manor Road, near Dellwood. She lived in the 4500 block of Bessie Avenue in St. Louis.
Christopher and Charlisa Turner were married but separated. St. Louis County police Detective Dustin Shoemaker said in court papers that Christopher Turner was waiting outside Charlisa's parents' home before shooting her about 8 a.m. Saturday.
Home surveillance video showed him approach his estranged wife, shoot her three times and walk back to his car. "However, he turns around and calmly walks back to the victim and shoots her approximately three or more times," Shoemaker said.
Turner, who was on the run from police when charges were filed, has since been arrested. He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail. Online court records do not list an attorney representing him.
Shoemaker said Christopher Turner had been abusive in the past, including in 2019 when he was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault for threatening to kill Charlisa Turner and her kids with a gun.
Joel Currier of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.