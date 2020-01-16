St. Louis County man charged with killing man over stolen lawn equipment

KINLOCH — A St. Louis County man is accused of killing a man over stolen lawn equipment and leaving his body in a vacant Kinloch home, according to charges filed Thursday.

Antonio Taylor, 36, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Gary Flemings, 40, of Berkeley.

St. Louis County police said Taylor would hire Flemings to do miscellaneous jobs including lawn care, but got angry when he believed the man stole his lawn mower and leaf blower. A few days later Taylor drove Flemings to a vacant house in the 8100 block of Lurch Avenue and shot him multiple times, according to the charges.

St. Louis County police found the body in the empty home on Sept. 28.

Taylor was denied bond. Online court records didn't indicate whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

He has a long criminal record that includes prior felony convictions for drug and weapons charges, assault and robbery.