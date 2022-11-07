St. Louis County man charged with killing sister

BLACK JACK — A man was charged with murder Monday after authorities say he killed his sister Sunday night in north St. Louis County.

John Freeman, 69, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Silvia Freeman, 67.

Police were called to the home the siblings shared, in the 11900 block of Barden Tower Road in Black Jack, just after 8 p.m. Sunday. They said Freeman opened the door with a "significant" amount of blood on him. Police said he told them he strangled his sister, Sylvia Freeman, whose body was found with apparent stab wounds to her neck.

The home is southeast of Parker and Old Halls Ferry roads.

Freeman is being held on a $500,000, cash-only bond.

County police have investigated 48 homicides this year, said police Sgt. Tracy Panus. Twenty-nine of those homicides were in unincorporated St. Louis County, eight were in municipalities that contract with the county for police services, and 11 were in other municipalities in the county.

This time last year, there were 61 total homicides investigated by St. Louis County police, and the same period in 2020 there were 56, Panus said.