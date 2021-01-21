 Skip to main content
St. Louis County man charged with murder after deadly police chase
Rico Bailey, 20, was charged with murder on Jan. 21. after a deadly police chase.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY— A St. Louis County man was charged with murder Thursday after a deadly crash in Bellefontaine Neighbors on Wednesday.

Rico Bailey, 20, was charged in St. Louis County Circuit Court with second-degree murder, two counts of assault, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. 

On Wednesday, St. Louis County police said they were alerted by St. Louis police about a stolen vehicle they believed was connected to an assault in the city. When county officers spotted the Infiniti Q70, they attempted to pull it over.

Instead of stopping, the vehicle sped away with police in pursuit. Charging documents say Bailey drove the Infiniti at speeds over 100 mph. Bailey is accused of striking another vehicle, killing one man in that car and injuring another man. A passenger in the car Bailey was driving also was critically injured. Bailey had minor injuries and was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

The crash near the intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Chain of Rocks Road happened about 1:40 p.m., about 3 miles from where police initially attempted to pull the car over. 

The vehicle was wanted in connection with a shooting Monday in the 1400 block of North Ninth Street. In that case, police said, someone shot a bullet into a home with seven people inside, but no one was injured.

No attorney was listed for Bailey.

