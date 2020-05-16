St. Louis County man charged with murder along Interstate 70

ST. LOUIS — Brian Williams of St. Louis County has been charged with fatally shooting a man early Friday along a ramp to Interstate 70 in St. Louis, authorities said.

Williams, 56, of the 7200 block of Burrwood Drive in north St. Louis County near Normandy, was charged late Friday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Charges say Williams was in the back seat of a car when he shot Leonard Ward, a front-seat passenger, multiple times in the back of Ward's head, killing him.

Ward's body was found about 3 a.m. Friday on the side of a ramp leading to westbound I-70 near West Florissant Avenue, police said.

Charges provided no motive but said Williams admitted killing Ward and throwing away the gun while running from police.

Charging documents did not give an age for Ward.

Williams was being held without bail.

