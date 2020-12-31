St. Louis County man charged with murder in Metro Bus killing

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — A St. Louis County man was charged with murder Thursday after police say he shot and killed a man two days earlier on a Metro Bus.

Dion Raney, 22, of the 1100 block of Ortega Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Police say Raney shot and killed the man just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Metro Bus stopped just south of Interstate 270 in Belletontaine Neighbors, where police found the unidentified man shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Raney was taken into custody after initially running into the Aldi Supermarket at 10800 Bellefontaine Road.

Raney was arrested last month on charges related to child abuse, and he pleaded guilty in 2019 to domestic assault.

A judge denied Raney bond.

