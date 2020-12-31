 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis County man charged with murder in Metro Bus killing
0 comments

St. Louis County man charged with murder in Metro Bus killing

{{featured_button_text}}
Man charged with murder

Dion Raney, 22, is charged with murder by St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — A St. Louis County man was charged with murder Thursday after police say he shot and killed a man two days earlier on a Metro Bus.

Dion Raney, 22, of the 1100 block of Ortega Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 

Police say Raney shot and killed the man just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Metro Bus stopped just south of Interstate 270 in Belletontaine Neighbors, where police found the unidentified man shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Raney was taken into custody after initially running into the Aldi Supermarket at 10800 Bellefontaine Road.

Raney was arrested last month on charges related to child abuse, and he pleaded guilty in 2019 to domestic assault. 

A judge denied Raney bond. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports