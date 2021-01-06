 Skip to main content
St. Louis County man charged with New Year's Day murder in Ferguson
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man has been charged in a New Year's Day murder in Ferguson, according to a Wednesday announcement from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. 

John M. Thompson, 33, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to the Major Case Squad. 

Just after 8 p.m. on New Year's Day, police say Thompson shot and killed Rashon Butler, 30, in the 300 block of Dellwood Avenue. 

Police found Butler shot multiple times inside a vehicle, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong said in a news release that authorities believe it was a targeted attack. 

Police did not release any additional information about the shooting or how Thompson was identified as a suspect. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

